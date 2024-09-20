Vivek Oberoi reveals his childhood sweetheart died of cancer: 'I wasn’t interested in a serious, committed relationship'

Vivek Oberoi has often shared insights about his personal life and relationships. In a recent revelation, he reflected on the impact of losing his childhood sweetheart to cancer, which made it difficult for him to connect deeply with others. He said, “I didn’t want to go through more heartbreak, and I decided that only casual relationships work for me.”

In a recent interview with India TV, Vivek Oberoi discussed his preference for casual relationships during his younger years. He shared that he had only a few serious girlfriends and was focused on his studies and early business ventures, including investing in the stock market. He added, "I was very clear that I wasn’t interested in a serious, committed relationship. This was also because my childhood sweetheart died of cancer."

The actor went on to explain that he preferred to avoid further heartbreak, choosing only casual relationships. While he didn't consider many of these connections as serious, he noted that when he has loved, he has done so wholeheartedly. "But when I’ve loved, I’ve loved with all my heart. I’ve always been honest, I’ve never cheated on anyone. I’ve been transparent and true," Vivek added.

Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Live, Vivek Oberoi reflected on his entrepreneurial upbringing, attributing his business acumen to his father, Suresh Oberoi. He shared that at 10, he began tracking his father's perfume inventory and selling the products door-to-door on his bicycle, gaining early insights into business and sales.

The actor added that by the age of 15, he was brainstorming his own business ideas and exploring the stock market. At 19, he launched a tech startup, which he sold by 22, realizing the potential to create and sell a company while benefiting both investors and himself.

Vivek is the son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara. He married Priyanka, the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, on October 29, 2010. The couple has two children: a son named Vivaan and a younger daughter named Ameyaa.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi made his acting debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. He was last seen in the series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty alongside him.

