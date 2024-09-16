Vivek Oberoi recalls going door-to-door to sell perfumes during school days: ‘I made mistakes…’

Vivek Oberoi, who has consistently spoken about the challenges he has faced in his personal life and acting career, recently recalled the time when he used to go door-to-door to sell perfumes during his school days. He said, “I was about 10 years old when my father approached me, saying we’d go on a holiday in a month, but before that, he would teach me something over the first four weeks,” before adding, “I made mistakes but learned a lot.”

In an interview with Entertainment Live, Vivek Oberoi shared insights into his entrepreneurial upbringing, crediting his father, Suresh Oberoi, for shaping his business approach. At the age of 10, Vivek was given a task that involved tracking the inventory of perfumes his father purchased. He was instructed to record details in a diary and was allowed to keep the extra earnings from selling the products above their designated price. This practical lesson helped him grasp essential concepts of business, accounting, and sales at an early age.

At just 10, Vivek Oberoi began selling perfumes by going door-to-door, using his bicycle to transport the products in his school bag. “I went door to door on my bicycle, carrying my school bag filled with the inventory and merchandise,” he said. Although he encountered challenges and made errors, he gained valuable experience and continued with this endeavor annually.

He added that by 15, he started coming up with his own business ideas and entered the stock market. At 19, he launched a tech startup, which he successfully sold by the age of 22. He said, “That’s when I realised it was possible to establish a company, sell it to an MNC and help both investors and myself earn money.”

Vivek shared that this achievement opened his eyes to the potential of creating a business, selling it to a multinational company, and generating profit for both himself and his investors. He also spoke about how his entrepreneurial ventures helped him navigate challenges in his acting career, giving him the confidence to pursue new opportunities independently. This period marked a significant turning point for him.

He emphasized, “There should be no mistake in hard work from my side. We have to give 100 percent. When we do that, the result would mostly be good: be it in films, business, philanthropy or love. Sometimes you get tired because of the workload. But when the team and people are so good, you join forces, contribute and they understand the vision.”

Vivek Oberoi made his acting debut in the gangster action-thriller Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, which featured a strong cast including Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Mohanlal, and Antara Mali. He went on to build his career with a diverse range of films such as Road, Saathiya, Dum, Masti, Yuva, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Rakhta Charitra 1, Rakht Charitra 2, and Krrish 3. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force also starring Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, he got married to Priyanka in 2010. She is the daughter of the late Jeevaraj Alva, a former Karnataka minister, and the esteemed dancer Nandini. The couple has two children: a daughter, Ameya Nirvana, and a son, Vivaan Veer.

