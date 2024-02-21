Want to know the secret behind Animal star Anil Kapoor's fitness and good looks? Sonam Kapoor reveals it all

Sonam Kapoor is easily one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Starting out in 2007, she has since appeared in several successful and acclaimed films in her career. The actress also shares a strong bond with her father, Anil Kapoor. At a recent event, Sonam spoke about him and spilled the beans on his habits and the secret behind his young look.

Sonam Kapoor talks about Anil Kapoor

According to PTI, Sonam Kapoor recently attended the launch of Dr Shiv K Saran's book Own Your Body: A Doctor's Life-saving Tips. She spoke about the lifestyle of her father, Anil Kapoor, and the secret of his young look. She said that the Parinda actor doesn't drink or smoke: "My father is an extreme, he doesn't drink, smoke or doesn't do anything."

She then spoke about her uncles, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. "Boney chachu loves the good life, he loves to eat, and occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good-looking, healthy men," she added.

The Delhi-6 star also mentioned her grandfather, Surinder Kapoor, and said that "besides his white hair," he looked the same till he passed away. However, she credits her mother for her father's young look. She said: "Honestly since I remember, my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many, many years ago..So it is my mother who has been very, very healthy from the very beginning. Very health conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes, but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife."

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's work front

Anil was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Singh Grover. The film was a critical and financial success. On the other hand, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 thriller Blind, in which she played a blind.

