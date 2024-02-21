Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh looks dashing at his birthday bash; Ranbir Kapoor-Raha, Sonam Kapoor-Vayu arrive

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's youngest son Jeh Ali Khan has turned 3 today and the proud parents are celebrating the big day in a big way. Kareena and Saif have thrown a big party to mark the special day of their munchkin. The couple along with their elder son Taimur Ali Khan were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at Jeh's birthday party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur arrive at Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party

Parents, Kareena and Saif had a glowing happiness on their faces as they were clicked arriving by the paps at Jeh's birthday party. Kareena looked gorgeous dressed in a yellow colored tee over blue denim. She completed her look with a mint green-colored casual summer jacket, white shoes, and golden hoops in her ears. Saif was seen wearing a kurta-style shirt over white pants and brown formal shoes.

Taimur Ali Khan couldn't get a leave from his school so he directly arrived at the birthday party of his younger brother from school in his school uniform.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks adorable as she attends Jeh's birthday party

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looked adorable as she arrived at her cousin Jeh's birthday party in a pink-white frock.

Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Vayu Kapoor at Jeh's birthday party

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were also clicked at the birthday party with their respective kids Raha Kapoor and Vayu Kapoor. Ranbir's niece Samara also arrived and the maama-bhaanji looked too good as they posed for the paps together. Ranbir looked smart in black shirt and beige slim fit pant which is paired with brown belt, brown shoes and sunglasses. Samara looked cute in a casual look. However, Ranbir avoided posing with Raha.