Cannes 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares 'sweetest moment' of red carpet and it's not Aishwarya Rai but THIS creator's debut

Sonam Kapoor, who has time and again won hearts with her ever-splendid and outstanding looks, is considered a Cannes queen. Although the actress is busy with her commitments and couldn't attend the prestigious film festival this year, it looks like she is keeping herself fully updated.

Recently, the actress took to social media and shared her sweetest moment from the Cannes red carpet and it is not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or any other actress. See Sonam's wholesome reaction here!

Sonam Kapoor reacts to creator's viral Cannes Debut

Taking to Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a video of Nancy Tyagi, a social media influencer and creator who made her Cannes Debut this year. Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer creator, walked the red carpet, and it is safe to say that her innocence and charm are winning hearts.

Sonam Kapoor, praising Nancy, wrote, 'The sweetest moment I have seen on the red carpet.' In the viral video, Nancy explained that she made her debut outfit from scratch, and it was a dream come true for her.

Have a look at the video here:

Sonam Kapoor's personal front

Sonam Kapoor has been busy nurturing her first child, whom she named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the process of raising the kiddo, the parents also embarked on a humbling journey and learned new things. Anand Ahuja took to social media to mark Mother's Day and dedicated a post to his wife and their son.

The businessman shared a sentimental picture of the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress holding the baby in her arms. The actress seemed engrossed in a conversation with the little one as Anand captured the special moment.

In the caption, he penned, “@sonamkapoor Mama Day x 2 … “While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about.” #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.”

Have a look here:

Sonam Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind, which was released on July 7, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film broke the actress’ six-year hiatus after The Zoya Factor which was released in 2019. She will be next seen in the eagerly anticipated Battle For Bittora.

