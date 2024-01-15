Was Vikram Bhatt's 2006 film Ankahee based on his situation with Sushmita Sen and wife? Filmmaker says THIS

Vikram Bhatt is an Indian director, producer, screenwriter and actor. He is best known for directing the film series Raaz, an Indian horror franchise produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, and for directing Ghulam starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, which was also produced by Mukesh Bhatt. In a recent interview, Vikram had a candid conversation about his film Ankahee which was released in 2006, and revealed whether the film was based on his situation with Sushmita Sen and his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt.

Vikram Bhatt reveals if Ankahee was based on his situation with Sushmita Sen and ex-wife

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vikram Bhatt was asked whether his 2006 film Ankahee was based on his own life. To this, the director said, “Quite a bit." He also called it semi-fictionalized.

When asked if the film was based on his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Vikram Bhatt said, “I think [it was based] on my situation with Sushmita and my wife (ex-wife Aditi Bhatt). It was not incident-based. Sometimes you take the emotion and fictionalize it. So it was a real emotion in a fictionalized world.”

In the same interview, Vikram also opened up about whether his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt was upset with their private lives being used as inspiration for the film's content or not. Vikram Bhatt said that neither Sushmita nor Aditi should be upset because, in the film, he blamed himself.

Speaking about Sushmita being upset with him over the film, the filmmaker said, “I don't know. I have never asked her. But I have all the rights over my own life and my own story – not on anyone else's life.”

For the uninitiated, Vikram also had a relationship with Ameesha Patel. When asked if his relationships left him exhausted, he added, “All my relationships have taught me something. The pain has brought me to where I am today."

Bhatt also said that his spiritual journey would not have been the same had he not gone through those events and claimed that everything that happened was his decision. "I let it happen. Nothing that has happened to me has happened without my permission," said Vikram.

Meanwhile, speaking more about his relationship, Vikram Bhatt married art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in 2020.

About Ankahee

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film starred Esha Deol, Aftab Shivdasani, Ameesha Patel, Vikram Bhatt, and others. In the film, Shekhar falls for Kavya, an actress, and leaves his family for her. But he later regrets his decision as he realizes her true nature.

