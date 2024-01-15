Zeenat Aman admits having 'competitive streak'; recalls winning Miss Asia Pacific International title

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is a newbie on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. She joined the platform earlier in January 2023. Since then, her every post has been receiving immense love from her fans and followers. From the thought-provoking posts to her notions on fashion, fans love to interact with Zeenat Aman on Instagram. A while ago, the 72-year-old actress penned a long post to recall how her competitive side got her the title of Miss Asia Pacific International, and at the end, she also congratulated Neetu Kapoor for winning the hamper at Koffee With Karan 8 episode.

Zeenat Aman says she does not like to 'lose'

On January 15, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself from the episode of Koffee With Karan 8. She appeared in the 12th episode with Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing a long note, Zeenat Aman shared that she does not promote competition but admitted having a "bit of a competitive streak." She penned, "I want to be the best at any endeavour I undertake, and I really do not like to lose. But then again, who does?!"

Recalling how her competitive side won her the Miss Asia Pacific International title in her late teens, the veteran actress added, "When I learned that I would be representing India at the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant, I became determined to win that crown. I was just in my late teens, but I doubled down on my efforts. I watched my diet, I practiced my elocution, I honed my makeup skills, I walked with stacks of books on my head, I read about world affairs. I gave it my all, and my hard work paid off. I came home with the title!"

Advertisement

Have a look at Zeenat Aman's post:

Zeenat Aman congratulates Neetu Kapoor for winning the hamper at Koffee With Karan 8

After the rapid-fire round, Neetu Kapoor won the hamper. Zeenat Aman addressed her win at the end of her long note and congratulated Neetu Ji.

She added, "Neetu, congratulations, you are such a blast and I absolutely loved being on the koffee couch with you! But watch out, next time the win is mine."

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman feels 'wonderful' as her grey hair unintentionally becomes fashion statement