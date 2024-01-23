WATCH: Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao strike a pose for paparazzi while promoting Laapataa Ladies

Recently, during the promotions of Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were seen posing together as they made a stylish appearance.

By Prachurya Nanda
Updated on Jan 23, 2024  |  06:11 PM IST |  903
Picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Kiran Rao is set to return as a director with the movie Laapataa Ladies, scheduled to be released in March this year. Teaming up with her former husband Aamir Khan, who serves as the producer, the comedy-drama has garnered considerable excitement since its teaser was unveiled in 2023. Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao graced the promotional event for Laapataa Ladies together and posed infront of the paparazzi.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose together at Laapataa Ladies promotions

Today, on January 23, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao looked happy as they were seen together at the promotion of Laapataa Ladies. Aamir Khan wore a jacket and pants, complemented by stylish geek glasses. Kiran Rao opted for a high-neck top paired with high-waist pants. The duo was seen striking a pose together for the paparazzi. 

TAKE A LOOK: 


Latest Articles