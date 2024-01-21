Laapataa Ladies EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Kiran Rao’s directorial backed by Aamir Khan to release on THIS date

Kiran Rao is making a comeback to the director's chair with the film Laapataa Ladies, slated for a release in March this year. Collaborating with her ex-husband Aamir Khan, who takes on the role of producer, the comedy-drama has generated significant anticipation since the release of its teaser in 2023. Adding to the excitement, Pinkvilla exclusively announces that the trailer is scheduled to be released on January 24.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and the team of the upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, are preparing to unveil the trailer, with a confirmed release date set for the upcoming Tuesday, January 24, 2024.

Following a prolonged wait since the teaser's debut in September of the previous year, the audience is in for a treat as the trailer will provide a sneak peek into the captivating tale set in a world filled with laughter. Anticipation is expected to reach its peak as viewers catch a glimpse of this intriguing and entertaining story.

More about Laapataa Ladies

Screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, Laapataa Ladies received a standing ovation. The film is situated in rural India in the year 2001 and unfolds the delightful adventures stemming from the accidental swap of two young brides on a train. Finding themselves in an unexpected situation, these young women embark on a charming journey of profound self-discovery and exploration of womanhood. The narrative captures both the heartwarming and heartbreaking aspects of life itself.

Presented by Jio Studios, the movie is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Boasting an ensemble cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles, it is set to captivate audiences.

Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai is credited for the screenplay and dialogue, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 1, 2024.

