WATCH: Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav makes rare appearance at airport; Fans react

Akshay Kumar is among the top Bollywood actors. He has been happily married to Twinkle Khanna and the couple is proud parents to two kids - Aarav and Nitara. Despite being a celebrated figure, the Khel Khel Mein actor likes to keep his children away from all the limelight. In a rare case scenario, his son Aarav Kumar was recently spotted at the airport.

Today, on August 5, a while back, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Kumar was spotted at the airport. In a video shared by the paps, the star kid descended from the car and made his way towards the check-in entry point. While he was captured by the paps, he flashed a sweet smile towards them and left.

For his latest outing, Aarav looked handsome in a beige jacket over a black t-shirt, paired with denim pants and white sneakers. He also sported a stylish cap to complete his look.

Soon after the video surfaced, the internet couldn’t stop gushing over him. A fan wrote, "This kid just look well mannered" and another fan remarked that he could be a part of an international project as he wrote, "He can play the role of Superman..Series..in Hollywood..Resemblance.."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

During a conversation with Shikhar Dhawan’s talk show, Dhawan Karenge earlier this year, the Khel Khel Mein actor had given insight into his son’s life. Despite coming from a privileged background, the actor revealed that his son likes to live a simple life.

“My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move, even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14... He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils and doesn’t even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn’t believe in wastage.”

Akshay and Twinkle welcomed their first child, son Aarav, in 2002; their daughter Nitara was born in 2012.

