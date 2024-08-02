Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar admits keeping his finances secret; reveals what happens when wife Twinkle Khanna sees his phone: 'Mere parivaar me...'

2024 may not have started well for Akshay Kumar but the star is keeping his spirit high and has started promoting his next film Khel Khel Mein. The trailer of the upcoming movie was released today i.e. August 2, 2024, and the whole star cast including Akshay, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal came together for it.

Khel Khel Mein is the story of three couples in which mobile phones and secrets play a huge role. During the media interaction, Akshay Kumar was asked what happens when his wife and former actress Twinkle Khanna looks at his phone. As always, he had an amusing reaction to it.

Akshay said, "Mere parivar mein cell phone ka password kisi ko nahi pata. Toh woh khulega hi nahi (No one in my family knows the password of my cell phone, so they won't be able to unlock it)." When asked whose phone he would look at if given a choice, the star pointed toward director Mudassar Aziz. He said that he would look at his phone because he's a very romantic man.

Akshay Kumar continued to show his witty side with hilarious comebacks. When asked about something that he hides from others, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor said, "my business, my finance main chhupata hoon (I keep my business and finance a secret)"

Talking about Khel Khel Mein, it is Akshay's 3rd film in 2024 after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead. The comedy-drama is slated to release in the cinemas on August 15, 2024 alongside two more big films i.e. Stree 2 and Vedaa.

Stree 2 is a horror comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana. Tamannaah Bhatia also features in a special song. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and is part of Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Vedaa features John Abraham in the lead alongside Sharvari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani.

