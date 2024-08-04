Friendship Day 2024: Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor drops cutesy PICS with her ‘sabse acche dost’ and it is not who you think

Shraddha Kapoor’s social media presence is unmatchable. She is often seen sharing her personal and professional updates with fans and followers. Now, when the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of Friendship’s Day, the Stree 2 actress also didn’t miss the chance to drop adorable glimpses with her ‘sabse acche dost.’

Today, on August 4, a while back, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with her adorable pet, Shyloh. The multi-picture post captured her joyful and delightful moments with her four-legged pet, while the Stree 2 actress was clearly seen enjoying his company.

Sharing the post, Shraddha asked in the caption, "Kaun kehta hai ki sabse acche dost insaan hi hone chahiye???" She also added Kishore Kumar’s classic song, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan.

Minutes after Shraddha shared the post, as usual, fans thronged the comments section gushing over the adorable post. A fan wrote, "Aj toh shylohday hogya" to which actress replied, "Every day is Shyloh day" another fan remarked, "Yes kuch jaanver bhi hote hain" and the Stree 2 actress replied, "jaanver>>>>insaan" and a third fan commented, "Doggie ki pakki dosthi = lifetime pakki sachi masthi" and Shraddha replied, "doggie ki dosti duniya ki best dosti hai"

In addition to this, a fan joked, "PYAAR MEIN JUNOON HAI SHYLOH KE SATH SUKOON HAI" and another fan wrote, "They are the bestest friends someone can have"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-awaited, Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in the key roles.

Notably, the promotional assets of the film including the trailer and the songs are receiving great response from the fans. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and is scheduled to hit the theaters on the special occasion of Independence Day i.e. Aug 15, 2024.

It is worth mentioning that Stree 2 will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming situational comedy, Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa.

The first part of Stree was released in 2018.

