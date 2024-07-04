Anushka Sharma is all heart as Virat Kohli reunites with family in Delhi post returning from Barbados; celebrate India’s T20 WC win

It is a proud moment for the entire country today, July 4, as the Indian cricket team returned home after winning the T20 World Cup final. After being stranded in Barbados for a few days, Virat Kohli reunited with his family, including his siblings and their children, in Delhi and celebrated the victory with them. Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma couldn’t help but shower love over the heartwarming pictures.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s pictures with his family in Delhi upon return from Barbados

Today, Virat Kohli’s sister took to Instagram and posted a series of family pictures from their reunion at a hotel in Delhi. Virat happily posed with his brother and his niece and nephews. The cricketer’s brother proudly wore his winning medal. Other family members also posed with the medal.

Anushka Sharma showed her love for the post by leaving a like and a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Have a look at the post and Anushka’s reaction!

Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt wishes for Indian team and Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup win

The Indian cricket team beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 finals with Virat Kohli making a valuable 76 runs. After the victory, many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and more took to social media to extend their congratulations and laud the team.

Anushka Sharma also expressed her pride in the champions and also revealed her little daughter Vamika’s concern. She wrote, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”

She also made an appreciation post for her husband, setting major couple goals. Posting a picture of Virat wrapped in the Indian flag and holding the trophy, Anushka stated, “AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”

