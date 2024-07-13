Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi arrives to bless newlyweds, walks in with Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will soon mark their entry as the newly married couple for their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. Ahead of the bride and groom's entry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived to bless the newlyweds at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Videos of PM Modi walking towards the main area of the big event have surfaced on social media.

PM Modi marks his entry for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

In a video posted on Instagram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen walking inside the venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessing ceremony. PM Modi is accompanied by the hosts, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The couple is escorting PM Modi towards the main area where the ceremony is taking place.

Take a look at the glimpse here:

Guests pay respect to PM Modi as he arrives for the grand event

In another video on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi is welcomed by a sea of guests as he moves forward near the seating area. PM Modi folds hands during the moment. Groom Anant Ambani can be seen seeking PM Modi's blessings. Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta also bow down to India's prime minister.

Check out the video here:

PM Modi sits with siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani

After arrival, PM Modi sat with Mukesh Ambani's children, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, for the blessing ceremony. A video of PM Modi witnessing the event has surfaced on Instagram.

The clip also features Akash's wife, Shloka Mehta, along with Mukesh, Nita, and their son, Anant.

Here's the video in discussion:

Radhika Merchant, the newly-married bride, will soon arrive for the blessing ceremony at the ceremonial venue. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty have arrived for the grand event.

Apart from them, international stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also graced the ceremony. They also attended the couple's wedding.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot on July 12. Their wedding celebration was a lavish affair. The couple will have 'Mangal Utsav' (reception) tomorrow, July 14.

