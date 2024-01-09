WATCH: Bobby Deol reveals what would Abrar say if he had one dialogue in Animal and it is all things funny

The year 2023 witnessed the record-breaking success of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Even weeks after its release, the film continues to be a much-buzzed topic on social media. Additionally, the film emerged as the magical comeback venture for Bobby Deol who was seen essaying the role of an antagonist, Abrar Haque.

Despite a relatively short stint, his screen presence left fans wanting more of him. Recently, the actor dropped a video expressing gratitude for all the love as he answered several questions.

Bobby Deol expresses gratitude towards fans for Animal

A while back, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a video offering a peek into some behind-the-scenes as he gets ready for the shot and several clips from the film. The video was shot as he gears up for the grand star-studded Animal’s success bash. In the video, he looks suave in a white waistcoat with black trousers.

In the video, upon being asked about his look for the event, he reveals that he is styled by his wife and is carrying Prada top to bottom. He is further asked about his favorite song from Animal, to which he says, “It has to be (following the Jamal Kudu signature step)”

Advertisement

He is asked in the third question to share the superpower he thinks Abrar would have. Bobby opines, “Peace to the world. Peace and happiness.” He is further asked if Abrar had one dialogue in the film, what would he say? “Tu aur tu idhar aa (and points fingers)”, he shares with a peal of laughter.

Take a look:

At last, the actor is asked about his future projects lined up for the fans, to which Bobby reveals, “South industry, and I’m really excited working with this director, I’m working with, he is such a sweetheart, I call him a teddy bear and working with a great actor and cast and the crew and the team is just awesome. So I’m really looking forward to that.”

“Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and everyone of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love (accompanied by folded hand and sparkle emojis),” read the caption alongside the post.

The post shared by the actor yet again left fans gushing over him. A fan commented, “I'm really obsessed with u nd this song,” another fan commented, “Lord ko koi beat nahi kar sakta He is back to BooooM.”

When Bobby Deol doubted his own performance in Animal

During an interaction at The Film Companion Actors’ Adda, Bobby Deol discussed a behind-the-scene anecdote from the sets of Animal and opened up about his performance. He had revealed, “The scene where I put the finger on my mouth. I was just told what to do and speak in the sign language. I was like, ‘Okay, fine.’ I knew the dialogue because I had to practice it in sign language.”

He further added that it was a one-take shot, and everybody started clapping. Bobby recalled the shoot day and shared, "I was like, ‘Maine kya kia, why are people clapping?’ Sandeep comes to me and says, "‘Sir, that was an award-winning shot.’" He admitted that he felt joyous inside but also had doubts, thinking that maybe he couldn't pull it off, which is why the director said it that way.

He will be next seen in the Tamil film Kanguva which also stars Suriya and Disha Patani. It will be released sometime in 2024. Apart from that, he also has two Telugu films: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and NBK109 in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gadar 2's Sunny Deol enjoys scenic beauty of lush mustard fields amidst shoot diaries; 'Work mode on'