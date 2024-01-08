WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh spotted at Mumbai airport; Fighter actress celebrates birthday with paparazzi

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hands down, one of the most loved couples in B-Town. They make heads turn every time they step out together. Deepika Padukone, who turned a year older on January 5, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Ranveer, in the wee hours of Monday. The Fighter actress was seen cutting a cake and celebrating her birthday with the paps.

Deepika Padukone cuts birthday cake with the paparazzi at the airport

In the video that has surfaced, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen getting out of the car at Mumbai airport. As they headed towards the gate, a paparazzo approached them with a small cake. The Fighter actress smiled and happily cut the cake, while the paps and Ranveer Singh sang the birthday song.

Deepika and Ranveer were then seen talking to the photographer for a bit, before heading to the entrance gate. Ranveer and Deepika walked hand-in-hand as they made their way inside the airport. They were seen posing for a few pictures for the paparazzi quickly before leaving. Check out the video below!

Deepika looked stunning in a full-length black hoodie dress paired with matching shoes. She carried a black handbag and had dark sunglasses on. Her hair was tied back in a neat bun. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen in a white t-shirt with green pants, and a long black coat over it. He donned a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Fans call Deepika Padukone ‘humble’

Reacting to the video of Deepika Padukone cutting the cake with the paparazzi, one social media user wrote, “humble.” Another one commented, “That’s cute,” along with a heart emoji. A third netizen commented, “I love these two. That was so sweet,” while another comment read, “Most humble and down to earth Queen Deepika.”

Deepika Padukone’s birthday celebration with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone turned 38 on January 5, 2024. The actress had a quiet dinner with her hubby Ranveer Singh to celebrate her special day. The couple kept a low profile and were spotted getting into their car as they exited Taj Colaba, Mumbai.

While fans eagerly waited to see glimpses of her birthday celebration, the actress later shared a photo on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the delicious birthday cake that Ranveer brought for her. The message on the chocolate cake read, "happy Birthday Baby," while the candles spelled out Deepika's initials- 'DP.' "Thank you all for the birthday love!" wrote Deepika, while sharing the picture.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. On her birthday, Hrithik wished Deepika on Instagram by penning a sweet note for his co-star. “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! You truly exemplify the #SpiritofFighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you - wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come. Soar high, Squad Leader Minal Rathore!” he wrote.

Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, will release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which she will be seen as Shakti Shetty.

