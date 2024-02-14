WATCH: Dharmendra's dancing video at granddaughter's wedding impresses sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra atteneded in his granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary's wedding in Udaipur earlier this month. Nikita, the daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s eldest daughter Ajeeta Deol, who has been residing in the US for several years, tied the knot. Dharmendra, capturing the joyous occasion, shared a video of himself reveling in the wedding festivities, showcasing his dance moves to a traditional tune. The heartwarming post garnered admiration from various actors, including his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who expressed their affection with heart emojis and affectionate comments like 'Love, love, love.'

Watch Dharmendra's dance video

Dharmendra posted a video on Instagram, capturing moments from his granddaughter's wedding, where he joyfully dances with a cheerful smile. He captioned, "On the loving occasion of the marriage of my darling granddaughter." Sunny Deol responded with heart emojis, and Bobby Deol showered love, commenting, "Love, Love, Love."

Sunny Deol also took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the Wedding. He can be seen donning a pink pag with a pastel suit. He captioned the post, “Spread love, be happy.”

Earlier, Esha Deol announced her separation from husband Bharat Takhtani. Recently, Esha and Bharat released a joint statement, revealing the conclusion of their 11-year marriage. The statement conveyed, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. In navigating this change in our lives, the well-being of our two children is and will remain our top priority. We request the utmost respect for our privacy during this time."

Deol’s on the work front

In 2023, the Deol family experienced a successful year on the professional front. Dharmendra featured in the hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, contributing to the family's success alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Bobby Deol's Animal. Dharmendra's recent appearance was in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The veteran actor is set to appear in Sriram Raghvan’s Ekkis, continuing the family's impressive streak in the film industry. The Deols have collectively marked their presence with notable achievements in diverse cinematic ventures throughout the year.

