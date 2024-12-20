Suhana Khan exudes grace and glamor in her ankle-length black dress paired with classy brown Hermes bag

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan definitely seems to have inherited her father’s stylish genes. The young starlet knows how to slay in every look and even manages to make her simple outfit look extravagant. To attend her younger brother’s school event, she was all decked up in the black ankle-length dress, exuding grace and glamor at the same time. Let’s dig deep into her attire!

Suhana Khan has been ruling the fashion industry with her minimalistic approach. The actress likes to keep things simple, and her black ankle-length dress is the perfect example of the same. The actress’ outfit featuring short sleeves, a turtle neckline, and a flattering silhouette felt like she was wrapped in a beautiful piece tailored flawlessly just for her. The fitted bodice at the top and flowy details at the bottom equally flaunted her well-maintained figure and gave her room to move comfortably.

To add a feminine touch to her appearance, the actress styled her black dress with a broad belt, an easy way to elevate your outfit.

To not overshadow her fit, Suhana decided to accessories her appearance with simple drop earrings, a bracelet, and a watch settled perfectly on her wrist. Also, as a practical addition, Suhana carried a brown Hermes bag with enough space to keep essentials like a phone and cards in one place. With her minimal accessories and practical additions, the actress proved that she always likes to keep things subtle and comfortable.

Her makeup game was slaying effortlessly. The Archies actress first set up a perfect base with the right amount of concealer and foundation and later accentuated it with perfectly blushed cheeks, defined brows, glossy lipstick, and an unmissable highlighter glow.

She kept her hair open in the middle partition and styled with loose waves perfectly, letting her facial features shine through. The actress completed her look with black heels, elevating her style game like a pro.

Suhana Khan’s black look serves as a guide for some serious styling tips. It shows how to elevate your simple black dress in the best possible way. If you’re also low-key obsessed and are soon attending an event, then this versatile look is a classy option for you!

