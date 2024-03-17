WATCH: Farah Khan gives hilarious tour of Karan Johar’s new closet; leaves Hrithik Roshan in splits

BFFs Karan Johar and Farah Khan never fail to tickle their followers' funny bones with their delightful banter on social media. The beloved duo recently treated fans to another uproarious video, with Farah offering a humorous tour of Karan’s new closet. As they playfully exchange witty jabs and share amusing comments on each other's fashion choices, viewers are sure to find themselves in splits. Even Hrithik Roshan couldn't resist joining in on the fun, as he too found himself unable to contain his laughter.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar entertain with their banter in new ‘closet’ video

Today, on March 17, Farah Khan shared on her Instagram a new reel featuring her and Karan Johar exploring his lavish new closet. As the door swings open, they step into Karan’s bedroom where he mischievously remarks, “Nothing happens.” Their banter continues as they venture into the expansive wardrobe, with Karan teasing Farah, “These are all the clothes you’ll never wear because they're actually good.”

The first cupboard reveals an array of shimmery attire, prompting Farah to exclaim, “Oh my god, I am feeling very poor.” Moving on to the second cupboard filled with denim, Karan jests, “Again, things you should own but you don’t.”

Next, they explore the section dedicated to oversized clothes, with Karan playfully commenting, “That’s so your thing,” while Farah urged him not to be mean. As they approach the final cupboard, Karan quips, “Let’s show you some sparkle,” while struggling to open it. Farah jokingly remarks, “First, you couldn’t get out of the closet, now you can’t get in.”

Advertisement

Upon seeing the sparkling garments inside, Farah says, “All the dancers' clothes you have brought here,” to which Karan counters, “These are not dancer’s clothes, they are high bling.” Farah disagrees, suggesting, “These are all the dancers' clothes from Shava Shava and all.”

In the caption, Farah penned, “Sunday BLING for all #karah fans! @karanjohar s new closet is just UNBELIEVABLE!! #oldfriendsarethebestfriends.”

Watch the full video here:

Hrithik Roshan can’t stop laughing over Karan Johar-Farah Khan’s new reel

Farah Khan’s comments section was flooded with laughter as people couldn't contain their amusement. Hrithik Roshan chimed in with a simple yet hearty "Hahahahahaha," while many others expressed their joy with multiple laughing emojis.

ALSO READ: Yodha: Mahaveer Jain thanks Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani; shares nephew Divyansh's review of film