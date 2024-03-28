WATCH: Govinda joins Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Govinda is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. He joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday, March 28 ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra. In 2004, the actor contested from Mumbai North Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket and earned the moniker of a giant slayer as he defeated BJP's Ram Naik. Later, he resigned from the party and took a break from politics.

Govinda joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

On March 28, ANI shared a video on their X account where Govinda can be seen joining Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

According to the Hindustan Times, Govinda said, "I am joining Shiv Sena and it is a blessing of God. I thought I would not enter politics again."

Have a look:

According to the media portal, reports of Govinda entering into politics started doing the rounds after he met Eknath Shinde last week. On Thursday morning, Sena leader Krishna Hedge met the actor at the latter's residence in Juhu.

Lok Sabha polls for Maharashtra's 48 seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Advertisement

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said Govinda told him he wants to “do something for the film industry". “He will be the link between the government and the film industry," Shinde added.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora called Govinda “a man of clean heart." “I have known Govinda for almost 25 years. In 2004, we both fought elections together. My late father had brought him to Congress… He is a man with a clean heart, and he wants to represent the creative industry and the cultural capital of the country, Mumbai," he said.

Speaking about the actor's political career, Govinda joined the Congress party in 2004 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai. He continued his film career while serving as a Lok Sabha MP. In January 2008, he decided to quit politics to on his acting career.

ALSO READ: Meet actor, who started his career with TV, acted in Mirzapur and is now a Bollywood star