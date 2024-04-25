Drumrolls, please! In a celebration filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments, Arti Singh and her longtime boyfriend Dipak Chauhan have finally tied the knot. Their wedding ceremony was held at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai tonight (April 25). This special occasion saw the attendance of their nearest and dearest ones, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan get married:

In presence of their close friends and family, Arti Singh finally got married to the love of her life, Dipak Chauhan. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a heavily embellished red lehenga. On the other hand, Dipak opted for a white sherwani. The couple is all smiles here as they pose with their beloved family after tying the knot.

Take a look at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's PICS here-

While many celebrities from showbiz attended Arti's wedding, it was the arrival of her chi chi mama aka Govinda, which caught everyone's eye. Burying all his issues with Krushna Abhishek, Govinda marked his presence on his niece's special day to bless her and her partner.

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's pre-wedding festivities:

The pre-wedding ceremony of the couple started on April 23, 2024. The wedding festivities began with a vibrant bridal shower attended by Arti's close circle of family and friends. The actress wore a short blue dress and let her hair down to party at her Bridal Shower.

Following the bridal shower, the couple indulged in the traditional Haldi ceremony, where Arti dazzled in a stunning pink and green lehenga, with minimal makeup and delicate curls in her hair.

The joyous celebrations continued with a mesmerizing Mehndi ceremony, where Arti looked stunning in a purple sleeveless kurta paired with Sharara, with intricate golden embroidery. Surrounded by loved ones, the couple reveled in the warmth of their love and the promise of a lifetime together.

The highlight of the pre-wedding festivities was undoubtedly the sangeet ceremony, which saw a heartwarming reunion of Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Amidst laughter and nostalgia, Arti looked beautiful in a bright green sleeveless embellished lehenga, and danced with infectious energy, dedicating her performance to her beloved family and her beau Dipak.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan have embarked on their new chapter, surrounded by the warmth of blessings and the promise of a lifetime of togetherness.

Pinkvilla wishes the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!

