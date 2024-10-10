WATCH: Hrithik Roshan holds GF Saba Azad close as they pose at War director Siddharth Anand’s wife's birthday bash

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan continues to captivate us with his stunning looks, and we all know you agree! Recently, he attended director Siddharth Anand’s wife’s birthday bash with girlfriend Saba Azad, effortlessly setting the bar high for couple and fashion goals. As they posed for the cameras, Hrithik was seen holding Saba close, showcasing their electric chemistry that left us all in awe!

A video is going viral on Instagram featuring Hrithik Roshan arriving at director Siddharth Anand’s wife, Mamta Anand, ’s birthday bash in Mumbai. He looked absolutely dapper in a black T-shirt paired with cargo pants and a light blue denim jacket, effortlessly showcasing his style. Accompanying him was his girlfriend, actress Saba Azad. She turned heads in a satin white shirt and loose trousers, with her hair elegantly parted in the center and styled into a bun, complemented by dark lipstick.

Check out the video right here!

She beautifully matched Hrithik's fashion statement. Upon arriving, Hrithik was seen hugging Siddharth, and then he posed for the cameras with Saba, holding her close with his arm around her. Their chemistry was undeniable, and we loved every moment of it! Kunal Kapoor also joined the duo, looking effortlessly stylish in a simple black t-shirt paired with blue denim pants. Meanwhile, Siddharth opted for a relaxed black loose t-shirt, matching pants, and trendy white shoes.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut as a leading man in his father Rakesh Roshan's directorial debut, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, in 2000. Most recently, he showcased his talent in Siddharth Anand's action-packed film Fighter earlier this year. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s on-screen chemistry in the 2019 action thriller War captivated audiences and became a sensation among movie enthusiasts. Given the film's success, the makers quickly decided to create a sequel, with shooting already underway.

Hrithik recently shared a stunning photo from Italy, where filming is taking place. In the picture, he is seen soaking in the breathtaking views of the vibrant sky and lush green hills, capturing the essence of the beautiful Italian landscape while preparing for his next action-packed adventure! This upcoming film will also feature Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles, promising an exhilarating ride for audiences!

