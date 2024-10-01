Hrithik Roshan and his ‘partner’ Saba Azad drop cute PIC as they celebrate 3-year anniversary; ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s reaction is unmissable

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan marked his 3-year anniversary with girlfriend Saba Azad by sharing a never-before-seen photo on social media. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his love with a sweet caption wishing, “Happy anniversary partner.” The couple's adorable bond has captured everyone’s attention, and even Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, chimed in with her reaction, making the moment even more memorable.

Today (October 1), Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a charming snapshot with Saba Azad from one of their adventures together. In the photo, Hrithik rocked a black t-shirt, complemented by dark sunglasses and a stylish hat, while sporting a grey backpack slung over his shoulder. He gazed up at the camera, exuding a relaxed vibe.

Saba stood beside him, affectionately holding onto his arm as she too looked up at the lens. She wore a striped shirt layered with a denim jacket and a colorful scarf, adding a pop of color to the image. This delightful picture radiates the vibe of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and we’re sure you’ll agree! In his post, he expressed his affection by writing, “Happy anniversary partner (red heart emoticon). 1.10.2024 @sabazad.”

Saba mirrored Hrithik's gesture by posting the same picture on her Instagram, captioning it with, “Happy 3 years partner (heart emoticon). 1.10.2024.”

Immediately after Hrithik posted the picture, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan chimed in with a comment saying, “Super pic!! Happy anniversary.”

Numerous celebrities, including Pashmina Roshan, Shibani Akhtar, and Akshay Oberoi, expressed their admiration for the couple in the comments. Pashmina noted, “It’s giving Roman Holiday,” and also referred to them as “2 cuties.” Shibani wished them a “Happy 3 you 2,” while Akshay added, “Happiness to the both of you!” Fans joined in the celebration, sharing heartfelt wishes for the lovely couple.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for some time, but they publicly acknowledged it at Karan Johar’s birthday party in 2022. Before this, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he divorced in 2014. Despite their separation, the two maintain a strong co-parenting relationship for their two sons.

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently filming War 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. Earlier this year, sources exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra meticulously developed the script to differentiate it from previous films in the YRF Spy Universe. The highly anticipated thriller is set to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.

