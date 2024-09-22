War 2: Hrithik Roshan is busy 'taking it all in' as he shoots for movie in Italy; GF Saba Azad's reaction will make you go aww

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s camaraderie in the 2019 actioner War became a rage among cine buffs. Looking at the response to the movie, the makers decided to come up with its sequel, the shooting of which has already commenced. A while ago, the Greek God of Bollywood took to his social media and dropped an image of enjoying his view from a mountain in Italy as he films for his upcoming project. His ladylove couldn’t stop showering him with love.

Minutes ago, Hrithik Roshan posted a picture on his Instagram that is sure to impress one and all. In the image, the actor can be seen soaking in the picturesque beauty of the sky and the lush green hills in Italy donning his comfy loungewear. From his caption, it was clear that he is currently shooting in Italy for War 2. Crediting celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for the stunning image, the star penned, “Taking it all in. Photo by @anaitashroffadajania Italy 🇮🇹. WAR2.”

Take a look:

Soon after he dropped the photo, his ladylove Saba Azad commented, “My love” with two heart emojis. Roshan’s Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi penned, “Cannot wait to watch you kill in this one. Much love.”

Hrithik’s fans, as were the celebs, were also impressed by the image. A user commented, “The view..the place..THE MAN,” while another wrote, “Wow looks Magnificent, the Handsome Man and the Charming view makes it the peace of my life @hrithikroshan SIR MY #lovelife.” Netizens also stated that War 2 is a blockbuster that’s loading to impress them.

Take a look:

Earlier this year, an insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe to date. “War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and gritty,” the source informed.

For the unknown, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Apart from Hrithik, it also stars NTR JR. According to reports, the action-thriller will hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

