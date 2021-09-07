EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari on what she idolises about Shweta Tiwari; Talks about equation with her father Raja

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with the horror film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Even as she gears up for the big release, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the debutante opened up about her mother, why she idolises her, and what has brought them closer. Palak also talks about her actress-mother’s busy schedule when she was doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and how she dealt with it as a child.

“Honestly, I do remember that because Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a very popular show, it had great episodes, and it required a lot in one episode, so she was constantly shooting. But for me as a child it never concerned me, because I thought my mother was so cool. She goes, acts and I thought she is the coolest person on the planet. So I loved the fact that she was shooting, I loved being on her sets, and I hated when we were going home and she would say pack up. I would say ho gaya? Bas? (I would say Done? Is that it?). So I really idolised that about her, and she is the kind of person who loves working too, so she really enjoyed that,” says Palak.

You know hardships will keep coming and going, but as long as I have her I think I am sorted enough Palak Tiwari

She adds that tough times have brought them closer. “I feel like that it has caused a better understanding, and we have just become more forgiving of each other as well. You know hardships will keep coming and going, but as long as I have her I think I am sorted enough,” says Palak.

She further adds, “Also for me as a woman, I felt very empowered. I will never think that there is something that a guy can do that I can’t, because of my mother, the way she has raised me and because of the things I have seen her do. And that is something I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.”

We are just now building a relationship. My dad is also doing very well in life, and so we definitely are working on it Palak Tiwari

Is she in touch with her father Raja Chaudhary? “Yes, I am. We are just now building a relationship. My dad is also doing very well in life, and so we definitely are working on it,” informs Palak.

