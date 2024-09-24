Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrap-up Udaipur schedule with Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and more; PIC

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are soon going to share screen space in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The team was shooting in Udaipur for quite some time and now most recently Maniesh Paul shared pictures announcing the schedule wrap of the film.

Today, on September 24, Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team. In the selfie clicked by Paul, we can see Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Manini Chadha beaming bright smiles for the photo.

Sharing the photo, Maniesh wrote, "And that’s a schedule wrap for udaipur!!!" followed by a nazar amulet emoji #ssktk" Additionally, he also tagged the entire team yet missed Akshay Oberoi and the director Shashank Khaitan.

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor had talked about working on the commercial romantic-comedy zone with SSKTK. She shared, "It's my home turf. My most easy, my most at-home; In that space where I can do comedy and masti (have fun). I am doing the nakhre-vakhre (drama). I am just enjoying a lot. We shot a song and people on the sets were like, 'Why did you not do this before'. I am having a lot of fun doing it."

The upcoming romantic movie was announced earlier this year. The official announcement video was accompanied by a caption for the film's title and release date that read, “Your Sanskari is on his way to get his (Tulsi emoji) Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumariin cinemas, 18th April 2025!”

Written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan, the film is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. It is slated to hit the theatres next year on April 18, 2025.

Notably, Varun and Janhvi are reuniting for the second time after their 2023 film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is also currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming highly-awaited South debut film, Devara: Part I alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. It will be released this week of September 27, 2024.

