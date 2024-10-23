Top 10 Tollywood Box Office Grossers Worldwide; Check where Jr NTR's Devara Ranks
Pinkvilla presents the top 10 Tollywood box office grossers at the worldwide box office. Know where Jr NTR's Devara stands.
Devara Part 1, starring Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, was recently released and emerged as a successful venture at the box office. The sea-adventure action-drama managed to collect a whopping Rs. 400 crore worldwide despite receiving average reviews. Here's taking a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies.
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 dominates the charts with a massive global box office earning of Rs 1745 crore. The film, starring Prabhas, made a big impact at the box office and popularized the trend of two-part stories and Pan-India releases. While the second installment claimed the top spot, the first part holds the fifth position among the highest-grossing Tollywood movies of all time.
RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan and directed by SS Rajamouli, grossed Rs 1256 crore at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing Telugu movie worldwide.
Prabhas rules the list with most of the titles. Besides the two Baahubali movies, the list also includes- Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 983 crore), Salaar (Rs 617 crore), and Saaho (Rs 418 crore).
Jr NTR's latest release, Devara, took the seventh spot among the highest-grossing Tollywood movies of all time. The Koratala Siva-directed movie is officially slated for a sequel. Devara marked Jr NTR's second entry into the list after RRR.
The eighth and tenth spots belong to Allu Arjun, whose Pushpa: The Rise and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made the list by grossing Rs 393 crore and Rs 263 crore, respectively. The ninth spot went to Prasanth Varma's superhero mass actioner HanuMan, which became the first super hit movie of 2024. It grossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.
Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood Movies At The Worldwide Box Office
1. Baahubali 2 - Rs 1745 crore
2. RRR - Rs 1256 crore
3. Kalki 2898 AD - Rs 983 crore
4. Salaar - Rs 617 crore
5. Baahubali - Rs 581 crore
6. Saaho - Rs 418 crore
7. Devara - Rs 400 crore
8. Pushpa - Rs 393 crore
9. Hanuman - Rs 300 crore
10. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo - Rs 263 crore
