INSIDE Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash: Janhvi Kapoor holds Shikhar Pahariya’s hand; Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra stun in PICS

The festival of Diwali 2024 is just a few days away, and the entertainment industry has already embraced the festive spirit. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali bash on October 22, which was graced by a number of stars. Inside pictures from the party have now surfaced in which Janhvi Kapoor was seen holding her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s hand. Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and more posed for the camera.

Manish Malhotra and a number of other celebrities took to their Instagram to share pictures from last night’s Diwali party. In one photo, Janhvi Kapoor, decked up in a purple saree, held her beau Shikhar Pahariya’s hand, who was wearing a kurta with a floral print. Veer, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant also joined them in the happy frame.

Manish posted a selfie with Janhvi and Shikhar. Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, looking stunning in white and red sarees, respectively, also posed with them. In another group selfie, Janhvi, Shikhar, Ananya, Isha, Radhika, and Orry all smiled for the camera.

Alia Bhatt gave a special touch to her outfit as she wore her Mehendi lehenga to the party. She was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The sibling duo posed with the host, while the actress also flaunted her outfit.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who made for ‘the most beautiful couple,’ struck a pose with Manish. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal came together with Huma Qureshi for a selfie. Huma captioned it, saying, “Best Times with the best Peeps.. as always the party is so much fun I never manage to take any photos.”

Advertisement

The rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who were twinning in black, were captured with the legendary actress Rekha.

Have a look!

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan clicked individual selfies with the host. In one picture, Karan also joined Gauri and Manish for a classy shot.

Shalini Passi, who has grabbed attention with her series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, was also in attendance. She posted a picture with Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and KJo.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director even posed with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Ananya Panday for some happy photos.

Meanwhile, one photo of Karan and Isha offered a peek at the stunning decor of the party, which included hanging candle lights, flowers, a dessert table, and more. The iconic Rekha ji, who donned a saree for the occasion, posed with Radhika and her sister Anjali Merchant as well as KJo.

Advertisement

Check out the pictures!

Manish Malhotra shared group snapshots with Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Varma, Raveena Tandon, and others. All the celebrities put their best fashion foot forward as they donned stunning ethnic attire. The lovely couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia posed with Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The host clicked individual selfies with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kajol. Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Sonali Bendre also attended the grand Diwali celebration.

Karisma Kapoor posted a selfie with Manish and said, “Manu’s night.” Mira Rajput posed with Shalini Passi and captioned the picture, saying, “Unapologetic, unfiltered, unabashed, @shalini.passi unleashed.” Neha Dhupia shared a beautiful photograph with actresses Triptii Dimri and Sharvari.

Many more Bollywood Diwali parties are expected to take place in the next few days.

ALSO READ: Want to stylize your house before Diwali? Here are 5 tips from birthday girl Malaika Arora to make lives easy