WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor can't stop laughing during outing with BF Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is in the spotlight not just for her professional front but also her personal life. Rumored to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, the two have been frequently seen together. Janhvi also once referred to him as her support system. Recently, they were spotted again, this time with Janhvi’s sister and actress, Khushi Kapoor. In the latest video, Janhvi can't stop laughing as she was spotted by the paps while enjoying their time out.

In a viral video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen getting into a car with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, who takes the driver’s seat. Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, joins them in the back seat. The trio bursts into laughter, with Janhvi especially unable to contain her giggles. Their family outing looks like a blast, and it's a joy to watch!

Shikhar Pahariya went for a crisp white shirt and headband for their outing, while Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a coffee-colored co-ord set and stylish spectacles. Khushi Kapoor complemented the look in a grey T-shirt and black pants. It was truly a beautiful family outing.

Earlier, during her appearance on Pinkvilla's Masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about making her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya official. She responded, saying, “I am very happy in my life right now. Neither I nor him has any time for multiplication right now.” When a guest proposed the hashtag ‘Jassie’ for the couple, the Ulajh actress rejected it, saying, “Oh no, I don’t like this.” Instead, she suggested ‘Janhvar’ (a blend of Janhvi and Shikhar).

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ulajh. She is set to make her Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1, starring alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, with the film hitting theaters on September 27. Ahead of the release, a romantic song featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi is already out and is going viral. Besides this, she is gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, which is currently shooting in Udaipur. Varun, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf have already arrived for the film.

