Janhvi Kapoor hyping dad Boney Kapoor as he reminisces Sridevi, Anil Kapoor’s Mr India‘s success is too precious: ‘You have always done it…’

Born to the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. While Janhvi continues to sign meaty roles for herself, the actress leaves no stone unturned to shower her love on her dad, Boney. Recently, Boney Kapoor reminisced about the success of his 1987 production, Mr. India, on social media and Janhvi hyping her dad over Anil Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer is too precious to be missed. The Ulajh actress' reaction is all about motivating him that he can "still do it again".

On August 31, Boney Kapoor shared a success poster of Mr. India on his Instagram handle. The poster which features the lead stars Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, read, "Creating new waves in the entertainment world."

In his caption, the producer wrote, "Can still do it again," followed by an emotional emoji.

Take a look at his post here:

Janhvi Kapoor, being the sweetest daughter that she is, dropped a heartwarming reaction to Boney's post. "You have always done it, you still do it and you will continue to," she commented.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, a fan asked the filmmaker to remake Mr. India with Janhvi. Another Instagram user had a similar feeling about their collaboration. "Janhvi Kapoor ko lekar banaye part 2 Mr India."

"Trend setter one n only Mr. KAPOOR," read a comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Not possible without Sri(devi)."

"Its only Boney ji, who can repeat history and make history," read a comment.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India is touted as a superhero film jointly produced by Boney and Surinder Kapoor. Screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar co-wrote its story and screenplay.

The 1987 movie featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the leading roles. Late actor Amrish Puri was cast as the iconic Mogambo, the antagonist in the film. Late actor Satish Kaushik played a crucial role in it. Aftab Shivadasani and Ahmed Khan appeared as child artists in Shekhar's directorial.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the actress has Devara: Part 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the pipeline.

