WATCH: After Ranbir Kapoor, has Janhvi Kapoor purchased swanky new Lexus? Here’s what we know

Janhvi Kapoor is currently riding high on her professional front. After two successive releases, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh, the actress is now gearing up for her South debut film, Devara. Meanwhile, on her personal front, Janhvi is said to have gifted herself a new swanky ride in a stylish Toyota Lexus.

A report published in Filmibeat confirms that it was Janhvi Kapoor’s new car, spotted while strolling on the roads of Mumbai. Today, on Aug 18, a while back, the video shared by the paps featured the actress’ new car, Toyota Lexus in sonic agate color grabbing everyone’s attention. The SUV is said to be one of the most expensive models in the Indian market.

It has also been reported that Janhvi’s Lexus LM350mh is a super-opulent MPV that comes with several luxury features. Reportedly, the ex-showroom price of the luxurious purchase is around Rs. 2.50 cr, and the on-road cost is priced at Rs 2.87 cr approximately.

For the unversed, the actress’ new purchase is filled with high-end facilities. It comes with recliner seats that can slide forward and backward for additional legroom and their multi-position tip-up function allows for the better accommodation of luggage. Notably, a few days back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also became a proud owner of a similar model in gray color.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Uljah alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film was released earlier this month on Aug 2. Despite much anticipation, it couldn’t perform well at the box-office.

Responding to the film’s failure, Devaiah highlighted the possibility of the film not appealing to people. "Maybe they did not like the trailer, or there could be a variety of reasons. But we do our best, sometimes it's not good enough. It's not really the audience's fault," he said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Going further, Janhvi will be next seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. Directed by Kortala Siva, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira in the negative role. His first look from the film was unveiled on his 56th birthday on Friday.

Devara is poised to release on September 20, 2024.

