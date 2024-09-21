WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor cooks 'zero Kcals' pasta for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Rohit Saraf; Don't miss his appreciation post

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for Shashank Khaitan's directorial venture, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi will be paired with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming romantic comedy. The film also stars Rohit Saraf in a crucial role. The star cast is currently shooting for the film. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor cooked 'zero Kcals' pasta for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Rohit Saraf and the latter appreciated her on Instagram.

Rohit Saraf took to Instagram to drop a video of Janhvi Kapoor preparing pasta for him. In the clip posted on his Instagram story, Janhvi can be seen using a spatula to saute ingredients in a pan on a gas stove. The actress is in her comfortable outfit. She is wearing a loose white graphic tee and yellow pyjamas. She looks super intense while cooking a healthy dish for Rohit.

The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar actor penned a sweet note for his co-star Janhvi. "Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor who fed me the best pasta I have had in months and claims it was zero Kcals. Utterly delusional but worth the damage," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

Janhvi reshared Rohit's post on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Rohit Saraf also posted a video of director Shashank Khaitan on his Instagram story. In the clip, Shashank can be seen singing Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Agar Tum Saath Ho, the famous track from Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Tamasha. The Ishq Vishk Rebound actor penned some lines for him in his post.

Rohit praised him by saying that he has learnt confidence from him. "Of all the things I get to learn from you every day, confidence is definitely at the top of the list. Please don't miss the smug face after that mind-shattering performance," he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story here:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The Shashank Khaitan's directorial is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2025. It will be co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Sumit Chawla, and Shashank Khaitan.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, she is truly a foodie.

