WATCH: Kartik Aaryan drops adorable video to wish his 'bundle of joy' doggo Katori on his birthday

Kartik Aaryan is an actor who loves his work and his family a little more. The actor is also very fond of his dog whom he named Katori Aaryan. As the doggo turned a year older, the Luka Chuppi actor penned a special birthday wish for it. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan drops adorable video on his dog Katori Aaryan’s birthday

A couple of hours ago, Kartik Aaryan took to social media and shared a cute video of him playing with his pet dog Katori Aaryan. In the clip, both of them can be seen having fun and enjoying the sunset from their house. Sharing the video, the actor penned, “Happy Birthday my bundle of joy. Thank you for coming into my life and making it more playful, joyful and happening. Can’t imagine my life without you. @katoriaaryan”

Check out his post:

While the Bollywood star enjoys the love of 33.7 million followers on Instagram, his dog, who is an equally popular social media celebrity has a following of 132 K followers. As the pet’s favorite human was busy shooting and didn’t make it to be by its side on its big day, Katori also dropped an adorable picture in which it can be seen sitting on a sofa. Along with the image, there was a caption that read, “Chillin alone on my Birthday. Hooman busy shootin… Grrrr.”

Check out his post:

Netizens shower love on Kartik Aaryan’s dog Katori Aaryan

As soon as the Shehzada actor penned that sweet note with the clip for his dog, people online also extended their love-filled messages for Katori. A user penned, “tooo many extraaaa treats for herrr todayyyy! Happy Birthday Cutuuuuuu Katoriii!,” while another wrote, “Omgg!! She is looking soo Big.” A third used wrote, “Happy birthday katori !! U always make us smile through your videos.” A fourth user also commented, “Happy Birthday muchkinnnnnnn.”

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

In 2023, the actor acted and made his production debut with the action movie Shehzada. He then acted as Sattu in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Currently, he is filming for his first film of 2024 titled Chandu Champion. Written and directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's bodyguard meets with road accident; Chandu Champion actor extends support