WATCH: Kartik Aaryan wants to become a food blogger after enjoying delicious food at Bangalore eateries

Kartik Aaryan has made a name for himself in Bollywood over the past few years. Starting out with small films, the actor is now one of the most bankable names in the industry. Recently, he went to Bangalore to enjoy his cheat day at various restaurants and eateries. Aaryan took to social media to drop several pictures and videos from that day.

Today, on February 24th, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to drop several pictures and videos from his time in Bangalore. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor enjoyed delicious South Indian meals at various restaurants in the city. In one video, he can be seen asking for filter coffees in the Kannada language. In another one, the actor can be seen enjoying a Dosa and a full meal. In the caption, Aaryan stated that he is now planning to become a food blogger because of all the great experiences.

He wrote: "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun (I am thinking of become a food blogger) #rameshwaramcafe #Nagarjunafood #CheatDay"

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik was last seen in the romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and co-starring Kiara Advani, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. He recently finished shooting for Kabir Khan's biographical drama film Chandu Champion. The film is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. It also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. Chandu Champion is slated to release theatrically on 14 June this year.

Apart from that, he is also doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is the third installment of the successful Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Last year in November, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Kartik is doing a film that will be produced by Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who previously helmed Aarya and The Night Manager. "It’s a big-budget war drama based on true events and the subject tick marks all boxes to mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Karan. The duo, along with Ekta, are all excited to bring this tale to the spectacle. It’s a prep-heavy film with lots of action and Kartik will undergo transformation to play the part,” the source said.

Overall, Kartik has an interesting lineup of projects.

