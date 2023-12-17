WATCH: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first Christmas tree has special Shershaah connection; fans react

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the IT couples in Bollywood. The couple who got married earlier this year in February is celebrating many firsts as a married couple. In the past, the couple has shared endearing glimpses of their numerous festivals and important celebrations with their families. Now that the Christmas is approaching, the actress shared the glimpse of her customized Christmas tree, which has a special Shershaah connection.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's cute Christmas tree with Shershaah connection

Today, on December 17, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing video on her Instagram stories. In the video, the actress offered a glimpse of her first Christmas tree featuring a customized special ornament. The ornament has a still from the movie, Shershaah, with the duo Sidharth Malhotra and her on it. The backside of the ornament has a heart on it.

In addition to this, the well-decorated tree has a red-reindeer, Santa Claus figurines, gifts hanged on it, baubles and other decorator items.

Have a look:

Fans react

The video left fans go gaga over it as several fans dropped their heart-felt comments in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Melting “(accompanied by a melting face and heart-eye emojis) while several other fans dropped red heart and heart eye emojis.

It is worth-mentioning that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love blossomed on the sets of Shershaah. The couple after dating for a few years finally got married in an intimate yet grand wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7 this year.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on professional front

Kiara Advani was last seen in romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, the actress was seen in the titular role. She will be next seen in Game Changer alongside South star Ram Charan.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s debut web-project, Indian Police Force. The show also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the pivotal roles.

