Mira Kapoor just dropped killer elevator mirror selfie that totally shows how to give old outfits fresh spin

Before you start again with your fashion meltdown tales of, “I have nothing to wear!” hold on… Mira Kapoor is here to give you lessons on sustainable styling. The fashionista recently posted a fashion-insightful IG story on how she put together an outfit from her old wardrobe pieces and let’s just say that she stylishly succeeded in her endeavor. But what did she pull off? Let’s see.

Advertisement

Recently, Mira Kapoor took a moment to post one of her “still-learning” lift mirror selfies and describe her OOTD. The diva unapologetically went on to disclose that her outfits were mostly “jugaad” as she did a little closet remix to create an outfit for her casual outing. Kapoor flaunted a relaxed striped shirt and high-waist jeans, serving effortless-chic flair.

Looking as fresh as morning dew, as she always does, Mira donned a part of her beach co-ords as her upperwear—a striped mustard shirt, featuring a relaxed silhouette, with over-the-elbow airy sleeves. The popover shirt boasted an adjustable hemline with a drawstring on the side. This pick could not have been more perfect to beat the summer heat in style.

She paired her striped beach shirt with light beige denim jeans, complementing the warm hues of her upper wear. As Mira mentioned, she probably styled her oldish jeans from her post-pregnancy period. The boot-cut denim jeans with a high waist featured 5 buttons, reminding us of the 2015-2016 high-waist multiple-button denim jeans trends.

Advertisement

In her elevator mirror selfie, Mrs. Kapoor could be seen maintaining her monochromatic outfit with matching soft-beige YSL sandals. And as Mira excitedly mentioned, the footwear was “sliders with heels,” thus giving comfy yet stylish vibes.

The skincare maven carried a black handbag that added a contrast to her warm-toned OOTD. Mira skipped any jewelry for this look and just flaunted her flawless skin with barely-there makeup and soft-mauve lipstick. She tossed her hair in open strands, serving effortlessly awesome energy.

ALSO READ: Airport Style: Twinkle Khanna flaunts her Rs 17.5 lakh arm candy and quirky sunglasses