4 summer-ready staples to borrow from Mira Kapoor’s wardrobe for perfect vacay

Mira Kapoor is an avid social media user and loves to offer her fans glimpses into her happening lifestyle. With all the style inspiration she serves, it only makes sense to borrow some items from her wardrobe. To be all set for summer this year, here are 4 essentials you absolutely need to add to your wishlist.

1. Hats

With the scorching heat taking over, a hat is not only a stylish accessory but also a necessity. Rarely leaving her cowboy hat behind, the star wife is often seen fashioning it on her vacations. Beating the summer heat in style, she is a pro at finding the right outfit to complement the accessory.

Flaunting a beautiful red summer dress on a Jaipur vacation, she wore a beige cowboy hat. She styled a similar one on her Italian break and matched it with white-colored shorts and an oversized mustard yellow shirt.

2. Bags

No outfit can ever be complete without a classy bag. Be they crossbody ones, totes or handbags, Mira Kapoor surely has a collection you cannot ignore. Finding the perfect little pieces for her fits, a bag is much needed to carry all your essentials.

Opting for a mini-belt bag, the YouTuber styled it with a casual one-shoulder sweater top and denim. Adding a pop of color to a blue jumpsuit, she carried a bright yellow crossbody bag. Showing off a beautiful tropical playsuit, she fashioned a pretty black bag.

3. Sunglasses

How can you ever step out in the sun without your glasses? Holding on to this trend, Mrs Kapoor ensures she never leaves the house without her shades. Just like her extravagant bags, she has a fashionable collection of top-notch glares as well.

For one of her looks, she wore a zebra-patterned cat-eye pair and for another, she styled aviator glasses but with twisted and tilted sides. Hitting all the right sunset hues in another snap, she flaunted classic wayfarers in black.

4. Swimsuits

A summer break calls for a beautiful collection of swimsuits and Mira is definitely not behind. Showing off pretty sets of monokinis and bikinis, she surely knows how to style them. For one of her warm-weather outings, she wore a purple-colored two-piece, posing like a fashionista next to the pool.

All set to get in the water on another one of her adventurous vacations, she put on a blue and peach-shaded monokini and styled it with a floral multicolored cover-up.

