Shahid Kapoor gets us nostalgic as he brings back Jab We Met vibes while performing on Nagada Nagada, we can't help but miss Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has given us many hit films but nothing compared to Jab We Met. The film made a special place in the hearts of everyone. Recently, he attended an event where he was seen performing on film’s Nagada Nagada song and his high-energy performance made us miss his on-screen partner Kareena Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor set the stage ablaze with his electrifying dance moves at philanthropist Seema Singh’s daughter’s sangeet, and the internet hasn’t stopped buzzing since. The actor lit up the star-studded celebration with his signature energy, grooving to crowd-favorites like Mauja Hi Mauja and Shaam Shaandaar.

Now, a viral video shows him performing with high energy on Nagada Nagada song from Jab We Met, instantly transporting us back to the film’s iconic era, and yes, we can't help but miss Kareena Kapoor! Meanwhile, Shahid looked dapper in a crisp black tuxedo at the event.

The star-studded night also witnessed some other top celebs like Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar, Seema Sajdeh and many more.

Meanwhile, the iconic film Jab We Met, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies. Released in 2007, it was widely praised for its beautiful story, memorable performances, iconic dialogues, and energetic music.

The film revolves around Aditya, a disillusioned businessman, whose life takes an interesting turn after meeting Geet, a lively and talkative young woman.

Fans have been demanding a sequel to the film for many years. However, back in 2024, director Imtiaz Ali told exclusively to Pinkvilla that he isn’t planning for the film’s sequel. He said, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel, but let's see.” He added, “I never say never, but no plan as of now.”

