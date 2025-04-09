Arjun Ustara: Is Tabu set to reunite with her ‘Laqt-e-jigars’ Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after Haider? New PIC suggests so

In 2024, it was revealed that Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj were reuniting for a movie tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. Haider actress Tabu has now dropped a new picture with her co-star and director, calling them ‘Laqt-e-jigars.’ It has made everyone wonder if she has also come on board the project.

Today, April 9, 2025, Tabu took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture with Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others. They were seen sitting around a table and sporting huge smiles.

The caption of the post read, “Laqt-e-jigars (dear ones).”

Have a look at Tabu’s post!

Netizens couldn't keep calm in the comments section of the post and wondered if a reunion was on the cards. One person asked, "omg? what's going on? new project or what???????" while another wrote, "To all cinema gods, turn this frame into a film."

A user stated, "Best team produces best movie," and another got nostalgic, saying, "Ghazala and Haider reunion." One comment read, "People who brought shakespeare into indian cinema."

Later, Shahid Kapoor re-shared Tabu's post on his Instagram Stories with a heart hands emoji.

Have a look at Shahid Kapoor's story!

Reacting to the actor’s story, a fan called them “LEGENDS,” and another user exclaimed, “HAIDER ERA IS BACK AND HOWWWWW!!!”

Coming to Arjun Ustara, the movie is set against the backdrop of the underworld. The theatrical release date was announced as December 5, 2025, by the makers last year without the film’s title. The note read, “#SajidNadiadwala presents a @vishalrbhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December 2025.”

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor teased some details about his character in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. He shared, “Who will this new guy be... No friggin clue so far... But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within… Sliding into the edgy, nasty gangster 90s.”

Alongside Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda were revealed as the cast. Only time will tell whether Tabu is also a part of the film or some other project with her Haider team.

