Throwback: When Nani claimed he couldn’t ‘let go’ of his film Jersey amid it being remade in Hindi by Shahid Kapoor

Nani’s 2019 sports drama Jersey remains one of his most iconic performances even today. The actor delivered a path-breaking performance in the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial, earning widespread appreciation from both fans and critics alike. As Jersey completes six years since its release today, let’s take a look back at Nani’s reaction to the movie being remade in Hindi.

For the unversed, the director remade Jersey as a Hindi-language film two years after its Telugu release. The Bollywood version starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Around the same time, Nani, in an interview with India Today, opened up about how he felt about his movie being remade in another language.

The actor emphasized that he could never let go of his version of Jersey, no matter what. However, since it was the same director retelling the story without any significant changes, he was hopeful of a similar reception from the Hindi-speaking audience.

He said, “I cannot let go of my version of Jersey. If someone had just replaced the head of the actor with another, then it would bother me. But here, the story is being retold by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri. There is so much heart in Jersey because of Gowtam—his vision and the way he wrote the script. When the original director is handling it, I know the Hindi version will receive the same love.”

Nani went on to claim that Jersey will always remain his film and is extremely close to his heart. But now that it was being remade, he was eager to watch the final output, which would help him reflect on any shortcomings in his version.

Talking about detaching from the movie as an audience member, Nani said, “So, there will be a sense of detachment from the story where I look at myself and say, 'Hey, you didn’t do it right.' I wanted to experience the story like an audience member.”

Coming back to the original version of Jersey, besides Nani, the film also starred Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra, Sathyaraj, Viswant Duddumpudi, Sampath Raj, and others.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was produced by Naga Vamsi. Anirudh Ravichander composed the musical score for the film.

