Mira Rajput-approved 5 saree looks that deserve a spot in every bride’s wedding trousseau

Saree holds an ethereal and soulful grace that even time can’t defy. The timeless six-yard drape might be one of the oldest cultural attire in history that still hasn’t lost its charm. From the remote regions to the cosmopolitan hubs, sarees have been an eternal classic pick for women across India, for different styles and occasions. That doesn’t exclude celebrities, including Mira Rajput, who has aced the game of ethnic drapes. The fashionista keeps ‘basic’ out of her fashion equation while flaunting the six-yard elegance, serving us the ultimate inspiration to flaunt a saree like an ethnic diva.

Below are Mira Rajput’s top 5 glamorous saree looks:

1. Pink Banarasi saree

Mira Rajput radiated with beauty and poise in this stunning pink Banarasi saree from the Indian designer label Sangeeta Kilachand. The shimmery pink flair boasted an intricate zari work at the border in silver, accentuating its surreal beauty. The showstopper sleeveless blouse of this garb featured floral motifs, taking the look of this plain saree up a notch.

2. Red and beige saree

Mira Rajput has a knack for styling ethnic outfits with a contemporary edge; her red and beige saree is a testament to that. The diva adorned a lightweight saree with a parallel burnt red and warm beige print, accentuated by a traditional deep red border. The blouse of this saree impeccably encompassed traditional and modern designs, as the royal blue floral bodice featured a zebra pattern and blue and white hemline.

3. Red saree

A bride’s wedding trousseau is incomplete without an elegant red embellished saree. The georgette red six-yard drape featured an intricate mirror-work border, turning the plain red saree into a graceful festive piece. The sleeveless blouse with a deep-U neckline boasted a fully embellished bodice, further enhancing the charm of the flair.

4. Royal navy blue saree

Mira Rajput embraced a royal blue saree with a traditional Rajasthani-design blouse and served a swoon-worthy look to die for. The plain navy blue saree featured minimal floral appliques, keeping her look understated yet striking. The elbow-length blouse, however, was the piece of art since it featured a satin fabric, decorated with zari lace at the bosom, exuding vintage-royal elegance.

5. Ivory saree

Last, but not least, this ivory saree flair adorned by Mira Rajput was an absolute masterpiece, thanks to its gobsmackingly gorgeous blouse. Mrs. Kapoor’s meticulously embellished blouse featured pearls, stones, and glass beads, giving it an opulent and awe-inspiring appeal. The deep-U neckline with a sleeveless blouse boasted jeweled appliqué strings, playfully resting on Mira’s shoulder. Paired with a plain ivory saree with embroidered lace, this ethnic drape was a couture gem.

Mira Rajput’s catalog of glamorous saree picks is the ultimate guide for brides to sort their bridal trousseau. Save it for later or share with a bride-to-be!

