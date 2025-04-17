PHOTOS: 4 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar and others make stylish entry at Seema Singh's daughter Meghna’s sangeet; Sonali Bendre, Asha Parekh attend star-studded event

Several B-town celebs, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and more, attended the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Seema Singh's daughter Meghna. Actors like Sonali Bendre and Asha Parekh arrived at the store launch of a popular Bollywood designer duo. Take a look at some big celeb sightings of April 16, 2025.

1. Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and others at Meghna and Shantanu’s sangeet

On April 16, 2025, many Bollywood celebs got all dressed up to celebrate the union of Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna with Shantanu. At the couple’s sangeet ceremony, stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, and many others stepped in style. For the musical night, most of them were spotted wearing stylish black ensembles.

2. Asha Parekh, Sonali Bendre at store launch

Popular celebrity designer duo, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, launched their new store in the city. To be part of the merriment, they invited many stars from Tinseltown. Among them was legendary actress Asha Paresh, who stunned in an elegant saree. She was joined by Sonali Bendre, who looked ravishing in a black floor-length Anarkali suit. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, and Nita Ambani also made heads turn at the event.

3. Babil Khan at the special screening of his film Logout

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan will be next seen in his cyber thriller drama, Logout. Ahead of the film’s release of April 18, 2025, on Zee5, the team hosted a star-studded special screening. At the premiere of the film, the lead actor stole the show with his quirky yet impressive fashion sense. He was joined by his co-star Rasika Dugal, who donned a stylish dress. Kota Factor actor, Jitendra Kumar, was also present at the screening hosted on April 16, 2025.

4. Randeep Hooda spotted at the airport departure

Actor Randeep Hooda recently shared the screen with Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni’s action drama film, Jaat. The ace star was spotted at Mumbai airport, looking dapper as always. For a comfortable travel, the Highway actor was seen wearing a plain white shirt with matching pants and sneakers.

