Bobby Deol claims trying ‘really hard’ to be a part of Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met: ‘It can be tough in the industry’

Bobby Deol has opened up about a film he once tried hard to make — Jab We Met — which eventually went on to become a romantic classic with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. In a recent interview, Bobby shared that he was heartbroken after being dropped from the film, despite playing a big role in getting it off the ground.

Advertisement

Bobby first came across director Imtiaz Ali while watching a rush print of Socha Na Tha, which starred his cousin Abhay Deol. Impressed by Imtiaz’s storytelling, he asked the filmmaker to write a script for him. That script eventually turned into Jab We Met.

“I tried really hard to make that film happen; I reached out to a lot of people,” Bobby said in a conversation with Instant Bollywood. He even brought in production house Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision, convincing them to back Imtiaz despite the director being relatively new at the time.

Bobby also reached out to Kareena Kapoor for the lead role, but she turned it down initially. Preity Zinta was also considered, though she declined as well. Later, Kareena changed her mind and came on board. However, by that time, Bobby was no longer part of the project. The male lead was eventually given to Shahid Kapoor.

Advertisement

The film became a massive hit and is still remembered for Shahid and Kareena’s chemistry and Imtiaz’s unique direction. But for Bobby, the experience was bittersweet. “It can be tough in the industry; I was really upset about it at the time,” he said. Still, he expressed no anger toward Imtiaz Ali, suggesting the director likely had to make a difficult decision for the sake of the film.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol admits dad Dharmendra didn’t want his kids to mingle with film industry: ‘wo chahte the ki humey...'