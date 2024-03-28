WATCH: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor serve major mother-son goals; enjoy dinner date together

Ranbir Kapoor's absence from social media often makes people curious about his whereabouts. Hence, when he is spotted at starry events and roaming around Mumbai, they gather in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the Animal actor. A while ago, the actor took his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor to an Asian dinner in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor takes his mom Neetu Kapoor on a dinner date

Whenever the Kapoor family is out and about together, Ranbir Kapoor is often seen walking by his mom Neetu Kapoor’s side. It won’t be wrong to say that he is a momma’s boy. Well, the busy actor was recently spotted in Mumbai with his mother. The clip shows the mother-son duo walking towards an Asian dining place in Mumbai.

For the casual night out, the Animal star went with a white t-shirt and matching shoes which he paired with denims. Donning a cap and rocking a pair of eyewear, he looked dapper. As for the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress, she went with a black asymmetrical top with white pants. She accessorized her look with black heels, a matching bag, and white studs.

Kareena Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor is a deadly combination of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Born to two acclaimed actors, Ranbir has taken a lot from his parents, thinks Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor Khan. During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, she said that Ranbir has the attitude and confidence that nobody in the Indian film industry has. She further added that she is not biased towards her cousin but she genuinely believes that there is no one like Ranbir Kapoor.

“He is a deadly combination because Chintu uncle was also a deadly actor, same is Neetu aunty. Ranbir and Saif are similar. They both are very kind. Ranbir is also a no-nonsense kind of person. He is very loving, charming, and very unique. He has a very natural charm,” shared The Buckingham Murders actor. She also lauded his performance in Animal and said, “Empathy is an important aspect in your performance. To feel what the character is feeling and to bring out that emotion is also very important.”

Bebo will be next seen in The Crew and Singham Again.

