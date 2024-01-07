WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor turn DJ at friend's wedding; Malaika Arora calls them 'coolest'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are B-Town's most popular and adorable couple. Their love-filled posts and romantic pictures of each other make fans swoon over them. Recently, the couple attended a friend's wedding together where Ranveer Singh was also a guest. A while ago, Malla shared a video of her boyfriend and Ranveer turning into DJs during the wedding event.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor turn 'coolest' DJs at friend's wedding

Taking to her Instagram Stories on January 7, Malaika Arora shared a video where her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor can be seen jamming out a DJ session with Ranveer Singh. Sharing the video, Arora wrote, "The coolest djs in the house....."

In the video, the actors can be seen acing the role of DJ as they enjoy their hearts out. Take a look:

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Avantika Malik pose together at friend’s wedding

One of the pictures that went viral on social media shows 'Team Bride'. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are seen posing together next to the bride. Fashion designer Arpita Mehta also was present in the picture. For the wedding, Malaika looks gorgeous in a lime green lehenga with a net dupatta. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor donned a pastel blue kurta with white pajamas.

Another picture shows Malaika and Arjun posing with their group of friends at the wedding, including Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and Avantika Malik. Meanwhile, another group picture also features Sonam Kapoor. Avantika Malik is seen in a sky clue co-ord set with a long jacket.

About Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship

The rumors of their relationship began circulating in 2018. They were often spotted together at parties and gatherings. They kept their relationship hush-hush in the beginning. But in June 2019, Malaika made their relationship Insta-official by sharing a mushy post on Arjun's birthday. Sharing a romantic picture with Arjun, Malaika wrote, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always."

Work front of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Work-wise, Ranveer was last seen as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is rumored to collaborate with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, part of a cop universe featuring A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, the actor is set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, with a first-look poster already generating excitement.

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in Ajay Bahl's crime thriller film The Lady Killer, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

