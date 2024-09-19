Salman Khan jets off from Mumbai as he arrives in style with heavy security; bodyguard Shera shields him from crowd

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his much-awaited film, Sikandar, is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood. He often grabs headlines for his personal and professional lives on various media portals. Amid the latest buzz of Salman making a cameo in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, the superstar has jetted off from Mumbai to an undisclosed location. Salman was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera who shielded him from the crowd.

Salman Khan stepped out of his black luxurious car outside the Mumbai airport. He was guarded by his security staff members as he walked towards the entry gate of the airport. Fans were gathered around his vehicle to click pictures with him. Salman's bodyguard Shera safeguarded him during his starry entry.

The Sikandar star oozed his flamboyant personality at the airport. He opted for a black tee and trousers and paired his outfit with a grey jacket on top. He was sporting a trimmed beard look and completed his look with hoop earrings. The 58-year-old superstar also carried his iconic bracelet in his hands.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Salman will make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's film, Singham Again. As per the new Times Now report, the superstar will be playing his iconic cop character, Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise in Ajay Devgn's starrer.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Salman Khan resumed the shoot of AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar at the beginning of this month despite a rib injury. The first shooting schedule of Sikandar is kept in Mumbai. After completing the 45-day-long shoot in the city, the team will relocate to a palace in Hyderabad for the next schedule.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in Sikandar. Rashmika will be paired with Salman in the upcoming film. Apart from them, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal will play crucial roles in the movie.

Reportedly, Salman and Rashmika will shoot two songs in Europe by the end of this year for Sikandar. It includes a dance number and a romantic ballad. The action-packed entertainer will hit the screens on Eid 2025 and the team is planning to complete its shoot by December 2024.

ALSO READ: Singham Again x Dabangg: Salman Khan agreed to his Chulbul Pandey cameo in Ajay Devgn-led biggie without asking anything? REPORT