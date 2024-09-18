Singham Again x Dabangg: Salman Khan agreed to his Chulbul Pandey cameo in Ajay Devgn-led biggie without asking anything? REPORT

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Singham Again is one of the most awaited films of this year. Ajay is reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham in the upcoming installment of the Singham franchise. Rohit Shetty's directorial venture features an ensemble star cast that also includes Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. If a new report is to be believed, Salman Khan has joined Rohit's upcoming directorial. Salman has apparently agreed to his Chulbul Pandey cameo in the Ajay Devgn-led biggie.

According to the report by Times Now, Salman Khan will make a cameo as Inspector Chulbul Pandey, his iconic cop role from the Dabangg series in Sigham Again.

Quoting a source, it suggests that director Rohit Shetty convinced Salman to make his brief appearance in the upcoming action film. The superstar agreed to play his part without asking any questions, it stated further.

Earlier, the portal reported that Kartik Aaryan requested Rohit to postpone the release of Singham Again to avoid its clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. A source close to the development informed the website that Kartik has asked the Singham Again director to push his film for its theatrical release on November 15. As per the source, the Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 actor feels that the two-week gap can help both have a good opening during their respective releases.

However, Hindustan Times reported that the makers of Singham Again haven't postponed Ajay Devgn-starrer. As per a source, the team of Rohit Shetty's directorial is going ahead with its official release date. Singham Again will hit the screens on November 1, 2024, on the occasion of Diwali.

Singham Again is the third installment of the Singham franchise and a sequel to Singham Returns. Coming back to a buzz around Salman Khan's cameo in the upcoming film, it will surely be a crossover of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey that we didn't know we needed.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action movie will feature Rashmika Mandanna as Salman's on-screen love interest. It will be released on Eid 2025.

