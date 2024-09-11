Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna to shoot dance number and romantic ballad in Europe? Here's what we know

Salman Khan will make a dhamaakedar entry in his upcoming film, Sikandar next year. Ever since Salman announced the actioner, there has been quite a lot of buzz around AR Murugadoss' directorial venture. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his love interest in the film. Apart from them, Prateik Babbar and Suneil Shetty are playing crucial roles. Now, it is being reported that Salman and Rashmika will shoot a dance number and a romantic ballad in Europe.

According to a new report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna will jet off to Europe by the end of 2024 to shoot for their two songs from AR Murugadoss' film, Sikandar.

Quoting a source, the report stated that music composer Pritam has composed two chartbusters for Salman-starrer and producer Sajid Nadiadwala is likely to shoot them on a big scale in Europe. "It's a dance number and a romantic ballad," the source said while adding that they are original tracks.

As per the report, the team is on a recce and the final locations of the shooting schedule will be locked soon. The source added that producer Sajid, who has earlier worked with Salman and Pritam in the 2014 film, Kick, is "confident" that they will deliver a chartbuster album in Sikandar.

Meanwhile, the makers of Sikandar will also shoot some key sequences in Europe. As earlier reported, Salman and Rashmika's film will feature a grand action scene with 10,000 pistols and bullets in the upcoming movie.

Reportedly, the superstar is playing dual roles in the upcoming film, Sikandar. The Dabangg actor shot a fight sequence on a private chartered plane in which he locked horns with the villain's son. Bahubali fame actor Sathyaraj is cast as an antagonist in it. Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently joined the star cast of Sikandar.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar will be released on Eid 2025. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, in 2023. He was paired with Katrina Kaif in the film.

