WATCH: Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma and others join Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan for her birthday

The Khan clan welcomed Sshura Khan to their family as Arbaaz Khan’s wife. The couple tied the knot at their sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in an intimate ceremony, last month. As Sshura celebrated her first birthday with her new family, her brother-in-law Sohail Khan hosted a get-together for them which was attended by Salman Khan and others.

Salman Khan, Helen, and others arrive at Sshura Khan’s birthday bash

Arbaaz Khan made a stylish entry with his wife Sshura Khan to Sohail Khan's house who hosted a birthday bash for her. The newly wedded couple posed for the paparazzi and even cut a cake with them to mark her 31st birthday.

Take a look:

The Bhaijaan of the family, Salman Khan didn’t skip the family function and arrived with his entourage to Sohail’s Mumbai residence. In his casual denim and trousers, the Tiger 3 actor looked dapper.

Take a look:

To shower their blessings on the birthday girl, Salim Khan’s wives, actresses Helen and Salma Khan were seen together at daughter-in-law Sshura Khan's birthday party. In her career spanning 70 years, Helen has worked in over a thousand movies.

Take a look:

Next up was the sister of the Khans, Arpita Khan Sharma who arrived with her kids, a son, Ahil, and a daughter, Ayat to the party. She looked pretty in her red and black attire. That cherry-printed top gave spring vibes. They were joined by her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. The Loveyatri actor confidently donned his denim on denim look.

Take a look: Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan also joined the gala hosted in honor of Sshura. As he posed for the paparazzi in his black and white look, he also engaged with them in a cute banter. He showed them pictures of Arbaaz and Sshura clicked with the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

In another clip, Arhaan was joined by Nirvaan Khan, the elder son of actor Sohail Khan. The two cousin brothers posed sportingly for the cameras. They even reminded the paps of Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan's iconic pairing in the film Hello Brother.

Take a look:

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was also spotted arriving at the gala night. The Fame Game actor looked handsome donning a pair of denims and black t-shirt which he layered up with a denim jacket.

Take a look:

