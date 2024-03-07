WATCH: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Murder Mubarak team recreate viral ‘Chappak’ trend with a twist

One of this year's most eagerly awaited movies, Murder Mubarak, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Helmed by Homi Adajania and inspired by Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, the film boasts an exceptional cast ready to infuse the mystery genre with a unique blend of suspense, comedy, and romance. Adding to the excitement, the stellar lineup, including Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar, have enthusiastically joined the viral Instagram trend 'Chappak', but with a twist.

Murder Mubarak team recreates viral Chappak trend with a twist

The Murder Mubarak squad, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar, playfully recreated the viral 'Chappak' trend with a Murder Mubarak twist. The caption reads, "Humare Khooni, Club, Khachaak ke khel mein kaun hai asli Kaatil?? Murder Mubarak arrives on 15 March, only on Netflix!"

Take a look:

Murder Mubarak trailer

The highly anticipated Murder Mubarak trailer has been revealed across social media. Spanning 2 minutes and 51 seconds, it introduces the Royal Delhi Club and its 'more English than the British' elite members. However, a murder disrupts the club, thrusting ACP Bhavani Singh (played by Pankaj Tripathi) into the limelight. As he endeavors to uncover the truth, the suspects, including Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Suhail Nayyar, each hold their own intriguing secrets.

Accompanying the trailer's release on Instagram was a caption by the streaming platform that read, “Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members; it’s time to say Murder Mubarak!”

About Murder Mubarak

Derived from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, Murder Mubarak boasts an outstanding cast, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. Helmed by director Homi Adajania and scripted by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Catch this compelling mystery on Netflix starting March 15, 2024.

